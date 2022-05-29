PM Modi to Release Benefits Under PM CARES For Children Scheme on 30 May

PM to release benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme on May 30
Photo: IANS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually release benefits under the PM CARES for Children Scheme on Monday, 30 May.
The prime minister will transfer scholarships to school going children.
A passbook of PM CARES for Children, and health card under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be handed over to the children during the programme.
The objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, equipping them for self-sufficient existence with financial support of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their well-being through health insurance.
A portal named pmcaresforchildren.in was launched to register the eligible children.
The portal is a single window system which facilitates approval process and all other assistance for children.
