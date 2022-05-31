PM Kisan 11TH Installment Date 2022: Check Status, Beneficiary List Details
PM Kisan 11th Installment 2022: Here's everything you need to know about the new scheme.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to release the 11th tranche of cash benefits of Rs 21,000 crore to approximately 10 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) initiative in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh today, on Tuesday, 31 May 2022. It is to be noted that the agriculture ministry made this official announcement through a statement on 29 May 2022. It is important for everyone to be aware of this so that they can avail the cash benefits.
It is also important to remember that on 1 January 2022, the 10th instalment of the PM-Kisan program was released at 12:30 p.m. IST. The equity grant to the Farmer Producer Organisation Scheme was also released on the same day. The new Central Sector Scheme has been implemented to provide income support to all landholding farmer families.
PM Kisan 11TH Installment: Important Details
There are certain important points that everybody needs to remember to avail the benefits of PM-Kisan. The PM Kisan beneficiary will be eligible to receive the instalment only if their eKYC is done.
This is a mandatory rule that all the PM Kisan beneficiaries need to keep in mind. The eKYC can be done by Aadhaar-based OTP or another way to do it is by contacting the nearest CSC centres for Biometric-based eKYC.
It is important to note that the eKYC deadline for all the PM Kisan beneficiaries has been extended until today, Tuesday, 31 May 2022.
The beneficiaries can check the PM Kisan 11th instalment status online. They need to visit the official website to see if the instalment is credited on 31 May 2022.
PM Kisan 11TH Installment: Steps To Check Beneficiary Status Online
Here are a few steps that the PM Kisan beneficiaries need to follow to check if the PM Kisan 11th instalment is credited online:
Step 1: Go to the official website of PM Kisan - pmkisan.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the tab that states Beneficiary Status in the right corner of the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar Number or Account Number to check the status.
Step 4: Tap on Get Data tab on the website.
Once you complete the mentioned process, the status will appear on the screen depending on the beneficiary. The ones who have their names mentioned on the beneficiary list will receive the amount.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.