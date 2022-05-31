PM Kisan 11TH Installment Date 2022: Check Status, Beneficiary List Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to release the 11th tranche of cash benefits of Rs 21,000 crore to approximately 10 crore farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) initiative in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh today, on Tuesday, 31 May 2022. It is to be noted that the agriculture ministry made this official announcement through a statement on 29 May 2022. It is important for everyone to be aware of this so that they can avail the cash benefits.

It is also important to remember that on 1 January 2022, the 10th instalment of the PM-Kisan program was released at 12:30 p.m. IST. The equity grant to the Farmer Producer Organisation Scheme was also released on the same day. The new Central Sector Scheme has been implemented to provide income support to all landholding farmer families.