'More Access to Capital Markets for Investors': PM Modi Launches 2 RBI Schemes

As per a press release by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the RBI Retail Direct Scheme is aimed at including everyone in the economy, and increasing access to the government securities (G-Secs) market for retail investors.

"Investors will be able to easily open and maintain their government securities account online with the RBI, free of cost," the press release added.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank-Integrated Ombudsman Scheme will look at strengthening the grievance redress mechanism for resolving customer complaints against entities regulated by RBI.