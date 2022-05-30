PM Modi to Release 11th Instalment of PM-Kisan Scheme on 31 May
Know the details about the PM Kisan Scheme and event to be organized on 31 May 2022.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be releasing the 11th instalment of financial benefits worth Rs 21,000 crore, The huge amount will be released under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme for more than 10 crore farmers on 31 May in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.
In the national event ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’, Modi will interact with beneficiaries of 16 schemes and programmes which are implemented by nine central ministries. The interaction will be held through video conferencing as informed by the agriculture ministry.
The national event is organised under the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ year long celebrations. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also join the programme from Pusa complex in Delhi. Under the PM-KISAN scheme, financial benefit of Rs 6,000 is provided to the eligible farmers every year year, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000.
PM-Kisan scheme on May 31: Details
The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. On 1st January, the PM had released the 10th instalment that was more than Rs 20,000 crore and was for over 10 crore beneficiary farmer families.
As per the ministry, it is the biggest single programme ever organized in the country. It will have nationwide deliberations in all the districts during which the Prime Minister will interact on how several central schemes impacted their lives. The central schemes that will be discussed include PM-KISAN, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural and Urban), Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT.
Other central schemes include Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, One Nation-One Ration Card, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, PM Jan Arogya Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centers and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana.
Under the two-phase programme, the state-level, district and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) level functions will begin at 9:45 am and will be linked to the national level programme around 11 am.
The national programme will be telecasted live on Doordarshan’s national and regional channels. people willing to watch the telecast can watch it on webcast through MyGov, after they have registered. People can also view the telecast through other social media channels like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.