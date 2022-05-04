TN Custodial Death: Autopsy Report Reveals Bruises, Fracture on Vignesh's Body

Contrary to the claims made by the police, the post-mortem report of Vignesh, who died in police custody in Chennai, has revealed that the 25-year-old sustained multiple injuries to his body.

Vignesh used to offer horse rides at the city's Marina Beach. He, along with Suresh, a construction worker, was taken into custody by the police on 18 April for allegedly possessing ganja.

The police had claimed that Vignesh had a seizure and died while being taken to the hospital. The family countered their claim, alleging foul play in his death.