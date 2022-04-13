'Death in Custody': BJP Worker Dies After Police Torture, No Justice Yet

This is the story of 60-year-old BJP worker Kanhaiya Bind, who was not only assaulted and abused at the Jigna police station in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, but it was also claimed that police tortured him mentally by making him clean toilets and verandas.
Photo: The Quint
Video Producers: Utkarsh Singh, Aparna Singh
Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan
In the last chapter of the series 'Death in Custody', The Quint brings you the story of mental harassment in police custody.
This is the story of 60-year-old BJP worker Kanhaiya Bind, who was not only assaulted and abused at the Jigna police station in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, but it was also claimed that police tortured him mentally by making him clean toilets and verandas.
These allegations were made by the BJP worker himself before he died. It is claimed that after this incident, Kanhaiya Bind's health deteriorated due to shock and he died soon after that. His video, made a few days before his death on 29 July 2020, went viral on social media.
In the video message, Kanhaiya said that he had requested for an investigation into a matter he had reported about. "After investigation, the police officer asked both parties to bring the papers and come to the police station. The police caught me, took me to the police station and abused me," Kanhaiya said.
Kanhaiya Bind, a resident of Ranno Patti, was a booth in-charge of the BJP. He had been having a dispute with his neighbour for a long time regarding an adjacent land.
According to the family members, Kanhaiya was constantly going to the police station regarding the same matter, but no action was taken by the police.
Both Kanhaiya and the other party were taken to the police station by the police. The police took their mobile phones and abused them. Kanhaiya was beaten up and locked in the lockup. Not only this, but the police also got the verandah and toilet cleaned from him, his family claimed.
After coming back from the police station, he stopped going out, he became ill. Due to anxiety, he was lying on the bed, we went to a lot of doctors for medicine, but nothing was working.
Kanhaiya's daughter-in-law Usha Devi told The Quint that was a generous man who had cordial relations with everyone. She said that he had never never done the work that he was forced to do in the police station.
He was taken to Allahabad, where he stayed there for a day in the hospital but did not get any relief. He was taken to another hospital and that is where he died on 29 July 2020. Usha said that the doctors could not find any illness.
"Many tests were done but all reports came normally. He was only worried," Usha added.
All the NDA leaders, including MPs Anupriya Patel and Ramesh Chand Bind, wrote a letter to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath demanding a high-level inquiry into the death of Kanhaiya.
At the local level, BJP leaders were constantly demanding action against the accused policemen from the DM and SP. But till date no FIR has been registered in this case.
For the sake of process, the then SHO and another inspector were transferred whereas, the police, in their investigation, rejected the claims of the family and party leaders and attributed the death to chronic diseases.
"We did not get justice. If we leave the house, where do we go, we will not have a place to live. Where do we stay?" said Kalavati Devi.
Local BJP leaders made a lot of efforts to get justice for the deceased Kanhaiya Bind but no action was taken against the accused policemen. It is alleged that to brush off the matter, the accused were transferred.
He went to the district president with the matter, who then went to the SP. A letter was also written to the Backward Classes Commission, but nothing happened. He did not know that Kanhaiya would die, otherwise he would have taken him to more places for his treatment.
He said that the state should progress, there should be development, we are engaged in this, but it is because the worker is neglected a little, so he is sad with the administration.
"The person who does such a heinous act should be punished; a message will be sent to the people that action has been taken. People will know that whatever the government-administration is for doing this, but the party worker, their action has been taken," Modanwal said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)