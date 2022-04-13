'Death in Custody': BJP Worker Dies After Police Torture, No Justice Yet

In the last chapter of the series 'Death in Custody', The Quint brings you the story of mental harassment in police custody.

This is the story of 60-year-old BJP worker Kanhaiya Bind, who was not only assaulted and abused at the Jigna police station in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur, but it was also claimed that police tortured him mentally by making him clean toilets and verandas.

These allegations were made by the BJP worker himself before he died. It is claimed that after this incident, Kanhaiya Bind's health deteriorated due to shock and he died soon after that. His video, made a few days before his death on 29 July 2020, went viral on social media.