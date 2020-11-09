TN Journo Who Reported on Illegal Land Trade, Hacked to Death

In a horrific incident, a 29-year-old reporter working with the Tamilan TV channel, was hacked to death on Sunday night, reportedly over his reportage of the illegal sale of government Poramboke Land.



Two persons intercepted G Moses and attacked him with sickles.



The 26-year-old victim was residing at Nallur village near Somangalam in Kundrathur, and he was covering the Sriperumbudur and Kundrathur areas for Tamilan TV. He was reporting on illegal sale of government Poramboke Land and on ganja sales in Kundrathur, a suburb in the outskirts of Chennai. He was already facing death threats.

Four suspects belonging to a gang involved in the sale of illegal land and ganja have been arrested in connection with the death. He did a special expose programme on the ‘Sirappu Paarvai’ (Special focus) show on the Tamilan channel.



Moses was taken to Government Chromepet Hospital, where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead.’



Police sources said a few people had encroached upon poramboke land and attempted to sell the land fraudulently, reported The Hindu. The residents in the area reportedly demolished the structure and reported the incident to the police. The persons, however, believe that the journalist had led the outrage.

