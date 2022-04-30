TN Custodial Death: AIADMK Demands CBI Probe, Family Claims Cops Asked for Money

Thangamani was a farmer from Thattaranai village in Tiruvannamalai district. The police have alleged that he was booked in 22 cases and was convicted in four.

Reports suggest that he was arrested from home on 26 April and taken to Tiruvannamalai Government Medical College Hospital for a routine medical test. He was lodged at the sub-jail around 6.30 pm the same day. However, on the morning of 27 April, he developed seizure and was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital. He was discharged after a few hours but again suffered seizure in the evening at the sub-jail. He was taken to the hospital again but he died at 8.45 pm. The postmortem report said that the death occurred due to “alcohol withdrawal symptoms” as Thangamani was already suffering from liver damage and kidney failure.

His family members demanded an inquiry into the his death, alleging torture before he was sent to the sub-jail. His wife, Malar, in a petition to the Collector said that he was not involved in any unlawful activities. She alleged that the police had demanded Rs 2 lakh from her husband in order that they might not file a case against him. As they refused to pay up, Thangamani was taken into custody.