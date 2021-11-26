1 Year of Farmers' Protests: Farmers Gather at Singhu, Tikri & Ghazipur Borders
Catch all the live updates on the programme to mark one year of the farmers' protests here.
Massive gatherings in Delhi, and other places on Friday, 26 November, will mark one year of the farmers' "historic struggle" to achieve the repeal of the three contentious farm laws.
On Thursday, many tractors, jeeps, and cars were seen leaving Punjab and heading to Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur borders, the sites of the year-long protest in and around the national capital.
The farmers' movement had begun with a call of 'Dilli Chalo' on 26-27 November 2020, with the aim of protesting against the three farm laws as well as some other issues.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a consortium of 40-odd farmers' organisations, said in a release: "The fact that such a long struggle has to be waged is a clear reflection on the insensitivity and arrogance of India's Government towards its toiling citizens."
In states which are far away from Delhi, preparations are underway to mark the event with rallies, dharnas and other programmes.
A meeting of Samyukta Kisan Morcha will be held on 27 November at Singhu. In the meeting, the farm unions will take a decision regarding the further course of action.
A massive Kisan-Mazdoor Mahapanchayat is scheduled to be held in Mumbai's Azad Maidan on 28 November.
After an announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 19 November to repeal the three farm laws, the cabinet had on Wednesday approved its repeal and also said the formality in the Parliament will be completed at the earliest.
09:55 AM, 26 NovThousands of Farmers From Punjab, UP & Haryana at Singhu
09:15 AM, 26 NovLarge Gathering of Farmers at Singhu Border
08:56 AM, 26 NovFarmers to Block Highways in Karnataka
08:44 AM, 26 NovFarmer En Route to Tikri to Celebrate 1-Year of Protest Dies in Accident
07:42 AM, 26 NovWhat Is the Aim of Friday's Programme?