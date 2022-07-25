PM Narendra Modi Slams Opposition for 'Obstructing Development Works'

File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
(Photo Courtesy: BJP4India/ Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, 25 July, accused the Opposition of obstructing development works, saying they keep their political interests above that of society and the country.
"Now, if they (decisions) are implemented, they oppose it. People of the country don't like it," he added, stressing in recent times, a trend of keeping "ideology or political interests above the interests of society and the country" is being witnessed.
Drawing attention to the swearing-in of Droupadi Murmu as the country's new President, Modi said, "For the first time after the Independence, a woman from tribal society is going to lead the country."
