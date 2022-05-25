Mumbai: Helmets to Soon Be Compulsory for Pillion Riders, Check the Details

Mumbai Traffic Police makes helmets compulsory for two-wheeler riders.
(Photo: iStock)
The Mumbai Traffic Police today, on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 issued an official notification stating that helmets will be made mandatory for all the people riding two-wheelers. The notification states that both, the rider and the pillion rider have to wear a helmet. Strict actions will be taken against the people who will violate the rule and they will also have to pay a fine. The notification states all the latest updates by the Mumbai Traffic Police.
It is important to remember that the rule will come into effect after fifteen days. According to an official, the Mumbai traffic authorities will start taking strict action against the violators after fifteen days. Currently, the traffic police will impose a fine of Rs 500 on riders without a helmet or suspend their licenses.
The notification that is circulated today, on 25 May 2022, indicates that the traffic police have witnessed that most two-wheeler riders in the city refuse to wear helmets and also violate traffic rules.
The official notification states, "Persons riding a 2-wheeler i.e both the rider and pillion are hereby urged to wear a helmet. As per MVA, action will be taken in case of violation of this rule for pillion rider as well. We will start implementing after 15 days from now."
According to a recent directive by Mumbai Police, the violators will have to pay a fine of Rs 500 and their driving license will be suspended for three months. For more details, check the notification posted on the Twitter handle.
