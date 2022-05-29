ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to Release Benefits Under PM CARES For Children Scheme on 30 May

PM Narendra Modi will virtually release benefits under the PM CARES for Children Scheme on Monday (May 30).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually release benefits under the PM CARES for Children Scheme on Monday, 30 May.

The prime minister will transfer scholarships to school going children.

A passbook of PM CARES for Children, and health card under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be handed over to the children during the programme.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Modi on 29 May 2021 to support children who have lost both the parents or legal guardian or adoptive parents or surviving parent to COVID-19 pandemic, during the period from 11 March 2020 to 28 February 2022.
The objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children in a sustained manner by providing them boarding and lodging, empowering them through education and scholarships, equipping them for self-sufficient existence with financial support of Rs 10 lakh on attaining 23 years of age and ensuring their well-being through health insurance.

A portal named pmcaresforchildren.in was launched to register the eligible children.

The portal is a single window system which facilitates approval process and all other assistance for children.

(This copy has been published in arrangement with IANS and was edited for clarity.)

