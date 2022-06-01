Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 551 Result Declared at 3 PM, Check Prize

Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 551 Result 2022 declared on the website.
The Government of Kerala conducts a lottery programme called the Kerala State Lotteries. The Kerala State Lottery Department conducts seven weekly lotteries. The results of the draw are released at 3:00 p.m. every day by the department at Sree Chithira Home Auditorium, Pazhavangadi, East Fort, Thiruvananthapuram. The participants of the draw need to stay alert during the result declaration so that the winners can claim the prize money on time. They can also check the result on the official website - keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala State Lottery Department has released the lottery result for Akshaya AK 551 today, on Wednesday, 1 June 2022 at 3:00 p.m. The first prize money of this lottery is Rs 70,00,000. The people participating in this draw should keep a close eye on the website - keralalotteries.com. to know the Kerala Lottery Result details.
All the information about the prize claiming process is available on the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department. Individuals participating in the draw should remember the information if they want the prize money.
It is also advised that people should download the result PDF from the website if they want to take a proper look at the Kerala Lottery Result list of names.
Here is a list of the types of weekly lotteries conducted by the Kerala State Lottery Department:
Pournami
Win-Win
Sthree Sakthi
Akshaya
Karunya Plus
Nirmal
Karunya
Let's take a look at the steps that people need to follow to check the Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 551 today, Wednesday, 1 June 2022:
First, visit the official website of the Kerala State Lottery Department - keralalotteries.com.
Find the link that states Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 551 Result on the homepage.
After clicking on the link, the result PDF will open on the screen.
Check the winning numbers correctly on the Akshaya AK 551 Result PDF and click on download.
If the lottery ticket is not surrendered within thirty days of the result declaration, the winner will not receive the prize money.
