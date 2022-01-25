Man Attempts Sacrilege at Patiala Temple, Arrested; Politicians Condemn Incident

The Punjab police said on Monday, 24 January, that it had arrested a man for an alleged sacrilege attempt at the Kali temple in Patiala, PTI reported.
Photo: Accessed by The Quint.
The man had climbed the enclosure of the temple and reached the place where the idol of the goddess was placed, the police informed. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
Patiala Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar told PTI that the accused had been identified as Rajbir Singh, a resident of Nainkalan village, and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), had been registered against him.
This comes a month after the sacrilege attempt at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi took to social media to condemn the incident and said some vested interests were trying to destabilise the communal harmony of Punjab.
"Today, around 2.30 pm, a person arrived at Sri Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala and climbed on the threshold where the Idol of Sri Kali Mata Ji was installed. Following this, he was caught and handed over to police."
Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, who recently formed his own political party, also condemned the incident and said:
"Repetitive attempts to disturb peace in Punjab will not be tolerated. I urge @ECISVEEP to take strict action so that the atmosphere in the state is not disturbed."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also condemned the incident and asked for strict punishment for the accused.
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also condemned the incident and attacked the Congress government in Punjab.
"We feared & warned against conspiracy by forces from outside Punjab to spread communal hatred among Hindus and Sikhs shrines. Worst fears coming true. Let's all stay united against them to preserve peace & communal harmony," he said.
Punjab BJP leader Subhash Sharma also condemned the sacrilege attempt at the temple.
In December 2021, a man had attempted to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and was later killed by a mob. Days later, another man was allegedly beaten to death by locals in the Kapurthala district of Punjab for allegedly disrespecting the Sikh flag.
(With inputs from PTI.)
