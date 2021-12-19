Punjab: Another Man Beaten to Death in Kapurthala Over Alleged Sacrilege Attempt

After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and took the man into custody. However, Sikh groups insisted that the man be questioned in front of them at the Gurudwara, reported The Times of India.

The Sikh groups allegedly got into an altercation with the police and did not allow them to take the man away. Multiple reports claim that the man was killed by the locals after a scuffle with the police. According to NDTV, the police later took the suspect to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Amarjit Singh, who is the Gurudwara caretaker as per the Times of India, saw the man disrespecting the Nishan Sahib when he came out for his daily prayers at 4 am.

"When I challenged the suspect, he tried to escape in the dark, but he was caught after some time," Singh said.