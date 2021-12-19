Punjab: Another Man Beaten to Death in Kapurthala Over Alleged Sacrilege Attempt

Residents of Nijampur village in Kapurthala district allegedly saw the man disrespecting the Nishan Sahib (the Sikh flag) at the village Gurudwara around 4 am.
A day after a man, who allegedly attempted to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib, was killed by a mob at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, another man was allegedly beaten to death by locals in Kapurthala district of Punjab for allegedly disrespecting the Sikh flag.
The villagers said the man admitted that he had come there to commit sacrilege.
After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and took the man into custody. However, Sikh groups insisted that the man be questioned in front of them at the Gurudwara, reported The Times of India.
The Sikh groups allegedly got into an altercation with the police and did not allow them to take the man away. Multiple reports claim that the man was killed by the locals after a scuffle with the police. According to NDTV, the police later took the suspect to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.
Amarjit Singh, who is the Gurudwara caretaker as per the Times of India, saw the man disrespecting the Nishan Sahib when he came out for his daily prayers at 4 am.
"When I challenged the suspect, he tried to escape in the dark, but he was caught after some time," Singh said.
Meanwhile, Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, DGP, Punjab Police, said:
"I have taken serious note of the unfortunate incidents in Amritsar and Kapurthala. Any attempt to violate the communal harmony in the state will be dealt with a firm hand. Stern action will be taken against all those disturbing the law and order in Punjab."
On Saturday, 18 December, a man who allegedly attempted to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib was killed by a mob at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
The man's alleged attempt to sacrilege took place during Rehras Sahib, the daily evening prayers. It was captured by a Punjabi TV channel that telecasts the proceedings from the temple live.
The man was seen jumping over the railing inside the temple during the evening prayers, trying to touch the sword and holy books, when he was stopped by people. The incident reportedly took place at 5:45 pm.
(With inputs from The Times of India and NDTV.)
