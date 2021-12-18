ADVERTISEMENT

Man Killed After Alleged Attempt To Commit Sacrilege at Golden Temple: Report

The incident reportedly took place at 5:45 pm on Saturday, 18 December.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representative purposes alone.</p></div>
i

A man was allegedly killed by a mob at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday, 18 December, after an attempt to commit sacrilege, reported The Tribune.

Quoting Shiromani Gurdawara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Jagir Kaur, The Tribune confirmed that the youth was killed.

The incident reportedly took place at 5:45 pm. The alleged sacrilege attempt was reportedly captured on live television by a private channel.

(With inputs from The Tribune and The Times of India. This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

(With inputs from The Tribune and The Times of India. This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

