Parliament Breach: Delhi Police Recover Burnt Phones of Accused From Rajasthan

Nearly a week after six persons – Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam and Amol Sinde and Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat – were arrested in connection with the Parliament security breach, the Delhi Police on Sunday, 17 December recovered fragments of broken, burnt mobile phones from Rajasthan's Nagaur, news agency PTI reported.

This comes a day after a team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell took accused Lalit Jha to Nagaur where he stayed with the help of the sixth accused Mahesh Kumawat, PTI reported quoting police sources.