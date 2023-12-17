'Should Not Be Underestimated': PM Modi on Parliament Security Breach

Days after the Parliament security breach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the incident was "worrying" and "very serious."

In an interview to Dainik Jagran, PM Modi said, "The gravity of the incident in Parliament should not be underestimated at all. Therefore, Speaker Sir is taking the necessary steps with full seriousness. The investigating agencies are investigating strictly. It is equally important to go into depth as to what are the elements and intentions behind this."