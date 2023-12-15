Parliament Security Breach: Accused Hid Smoke Canisters Inside Shoes, Says FIR

The four accused, charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were sent to a seven-day police custody on Thursday, 14 December.
(Photo: The Quint)
Two persons accused in the Lok Sabha security breach that occurred on Wednesday, 13 December, allegedly hid smoke canisters – which were set off in the Lower House – inside their shoes by carving out a portion of the sole, a First Information Report (FIR) accessed by The Quint stated.
Registered at the Parliament Street police station, the FIR details the sequence of events that unfolded on Wednesday and mentions the pamphlets carried by 27-year-old Sagar Sharma and 34-year-old Manoranjan D, which had "a slogan in English on Manipur issue" and "a picture of fist in tricolor and a slogan in Hindi."
While two of them – Sharma and Manoranjan – jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery and set off coloured smoke canisters inside the House, two others – Amol Shinde and Neelam – raised slogans and set off smoke canisters outside the House on the Parliament premises.
The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by a Delhi Police personnel.
According to the FIR, in the grey-coloured sports shoe that Sagar Sharma was wearing, a "cavity was found created by cutting the inside sole of left foot shoe."
Further, a "thick rubber layer" was added on top of it for support.
"In the pair of sport shoe of Manoranjan D, which was dark greyish colour, a cavity is found created by cutting the inside sole of the left foot shoes. The inside sole of the right foot shoe was also found partly cut. The thickness of the sole of shoes was also found increased by affixing additional rubber sole at the bottom to support the cavity," the FIR stated.
The Delhi Police also said the two accused used "wet canisters of creative color smoke" inside the Lok Sabha, which were later seized.
Further, the FIR mentioned that there were "two partly" torn and "damaged pamphlets" were found with the accused by the police.
"They were kept in two separate plastics covers and seized through seizure memo," the FIR said.
Around the same time, the police stated that they received information about the "bursting of crackers" and the detention of two more suspects – Amol Shinde and Neelam.
In their FIR, the police said that during preliminary enquiry, the two accused (Neelam and Anmol) were "found to be associates of Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D who were handed over by the Parliament Security staff."
After the collection of evidence and preliminary enquiry conducted at the sport, the Parliament Street police station registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespassing), 153 (want only giving provocation with an intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of his duty).
The FIR also states that as per the "instructions of senior officers," further investigation of the case "is to be carried out by Special Cell."
