Parliament Security Breach: Accused Hid Smoke Canisters Inside Shoes, Says FIR

Two persons accused in the Lok Sabha security breach that occurred on Wednesday, 13 December, allegedly hid smoke canisters – which were set off in the Lower House – inside their shoes by carving out a portion of the sole, a First Information Report (FIR) accessed by The Quint stated.

Registered at the Parliament Street police station, the FIR details the sequence of events that unfolded on Wednesday and mentions the pamphlets carried by 27-year-old Sagar Sharma and 34-year-old Manoranjan D, which had "a slogan in English on Manipur issue" and "a picture of fist in tricolor and a slogan in Hindi."

While two of them – Sharma and Manoranjan – jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery and set off coloured smoke canisters inside the House, two others – Amol Shinde and Neelam – raised slogans and set off smoke canisters outside the House on the Parliament premises.