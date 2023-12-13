‘They Were Heading Towards Chair…’: MPs Narrate Security Breach in Lok Sabha

After a security breach was reported on the floor of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 13 December, various Members of Parliament spoke to the media about what transpired in the lower house.

Intruders from the visitors' gallery had jumped onto the well of the House while proceedings were underway for the Winter Session. They were also found throwing unknown items which were emitted gas, eyewitnesses said.

The intruders were soon caught and have been taken away by the police officials. Notably, the breach occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the horrific 2001 Parliament attack. Paying tribute to the slain security personnel who lost their lives in the attack, leaders had observed a minute's silence at the beginning of the session today.