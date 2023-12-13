‘They Were Heading Towards Chair…’: MPs Narrate Security Breach in Lok Sabha

In a major security breach in the parliament, two intruders from the visitors gallery threw cans of smoke.
After a security breach was reported on the floor of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 13 December, various Members of Parliament spoke to the media about what transpired in the lower house.
Intruders from the visitors' gallery had jumped onto the well of the House while proceedings were underway for the Winter Session. They were also found throwing unknown items which were emitted gas, eyewitnesses said.
The intruders were soon caught and have been taken away by the police officials. Notably, the breach occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the horrific 2001 Parliament attack. Paying tribute to the slain security personnel who lost their lives in the attack, leaders had observed a minute's silence at the beginning of the session today.
Some of the MPs who were present inside the lower house have shared eyewitness accounts of what transpired.
Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, recalled what he saw in the house. "Two young men jumped from the gallery and something was hurled by them from which gas was emitting. They were caught by MPs...later they were taken out by security personnel...This is certainly a security breach because today we observed the death anniversary of people who sacrificed their lives in 2001 (Parliament attack)," Chowdhury told ANI.
Later, after the session resumed, Chowdhury took to the floor and raised the issue of the the breach. "On the same morning (of 13 December) in 2001, the old Parliament was attacked. While we agree this attack is not the same as that one, does this not prove that necessary precautions were not taken?," he asked.
Danish Ali, speaking to PTI, said that one of the intruders who was caught was carrying a pass issued as being a guest of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pratap Simha. "One of the men who was caught is from Mysore, his name is Sagar. He had come as a guest of Mysore MP Pratap Simha," Ali claimed. "We didn't see the other man's pass, the investigation will take place now. This is a huge security lapse," he added.
Last week, Ali was suspended from the Bahujan Samaj Party, a day after he spoke out in support of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in the cash-for-query case.
BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal was presiding over the House proceedings when the reported security breach took place.
Reacting to it, Agarwal said, "At first I felt someone fell from the visitors' gallery. Then I realised both of the men have jumped. One of the intruders took something out from his shoes that started emitting gas," Agarwal said.
BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, who was also present in the house during the session, recalled the incident. "The proceedings were taking place when suddenly two youths jumped down and emerged from behind the MPs. There was immediately some chaos, but some MPs caught hold of both of them. By then the security came and both of them were arrested," Ghosh said.
"Over 150 MPs were present in the House when this happened...the intruders tried to come ahead up to the chairperson's chair," recalled RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal. "The first thing that needs to be investigated is whose guests were they? What were they doing here?...We are lucky that nothing too serious happened with any MP," Beniwal said, calling the breach a 'blunder'.
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said he was waiting for his turn to speak when the intruders jumped into the well. "The two people pulled out cannisters which were emitting smoke...How could two people bring cannisters into the visitors gallery? The gas could have been poisonous, it could have been a toxic gas," Chidambaram said. "If they could bring cannisters in, God forbid they could have brought any lethal weapons too...how could they get past security," Chidambaram questioned.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, later in the afternoon addressed the House over the issue. "The incident that happened during Zero House, that is being investigated by the Lok Sabha and Delhi Police has been given requisite directions regarding the same. However, the smoke, which was the reason of our worry, it has been found in preliminary investigation that it's not a matter of concern," Birla said.
He further said that the two people who were in the House as well as the two protestors outside, have all been arrested. "As per the preliminary investigation, both of them (suspects) have been held and all their belongings have been seized. The two suspects, who were outside, have also been arrested," Birla added.
