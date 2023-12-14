Mysuru to Delhi: How Did the Accused Plot Parliament Security Breach

The five persons accused in the security breach which took place in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, 13 December, came from different parts of India. But had three things that tied them together.

They all met each other on Facebook about 18 months ago, all six were fans of Indian freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, and they were collectively 'unhappy' with the government's functioning.

While the Delhi Police charged four of the accused – Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam and Anmol Shinde – under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the fifth accused Lalit Jha was arrested after he surrendered to the police on Thursday, 14 December.