Accused Had Pamphlets Calling PM Modi a 'Missing Person': Delhi Police to Court

Neelam (Left), Sagar Sharma (Centre), and Anmol Shinde (Right) are three out of the four accused in the Parliament security breach incident.
(Photo: PTI)
The four persons, arrested for the security breach in Parliament on 13 December, had carried pamphlets in which they called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "missing person," and declared a reward from Swiss Bank for 'finding him', the Delhi Police told the Patiala House Court on Thursday, 14 December, Bar and Bench reported.
The court sent the four accused — Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Neelam and Anmol Shinde — to a seven-day police custody.
While the four accused have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the fifth accused, Lalit Jha, alleged to be the main conspirator in the case, was arrested on Thursday evening after he surrendered himself to the Delhi Police.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has also detained two more people in connection with the breach. The two have been identified as Mahesh and Kailash, Hindustan Times reported.
The accused were produced in front of Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur’s court in Patiala Court. Before taking a call on police custody, the court provided counsel to the accused, as they were unrepresented.
Additional Public Prosecutor Srivastava told Kaur that the accused had created a Facebook group called "Bhagat Singh Fan Club."
The Delhi Police Special Cell, which is investigating the case, had initially sought for a 15-day custody of the accused stating that they needed to conduct an in-depth investigation to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the security breach, Bar and Bench reported.
Srivastava stated that the shoes in which the accused hid the smoke canisters were bought from Lucknow, and the canisters were from Mumbai.
While Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery and unleashed yellow coloured smoke from canisters, Amol Shinde and Neelam also sprayed coloured gas outside Parliament premises.
He said that the police needed time to take the accused to both cities and unearth the conspiracy to commit the “planned attack on the parliament."
Hours after their arrest on Wednesday, the Delhi Police registered a case under sections 16, 18 of UAPA, and IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 452 (trespass), 153 (wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).
As per initial interrogation, Delhi Police sources told The Quint that the accused were allegedly protesting against several issues including unemployment, inflation and Manipur violence.
