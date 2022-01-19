One Dead, Another Injured as Bus Catches Fire in Gujarat’s Surat

Sources from the fire department of the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) said that the bus had only one exit and entry door. The passengers called out for help when the fire broke out.

Several passers-by began the rescue process before the fire personnel could arrive. Sources said that the passengers, with the help of passers-by, broke open the windows to escape the blaze.

Pareek was further quoted as saying, "We believe a spark in the engine area started the blaze. The fire spread after it caused an explosion in the AC compressor of the vehicle. Due to presence of foam and other synthetic materials in the bus, the fire spread very quickly," NDTV reported.