Six Factory Workers Die, 22 Hospitalised Following Gas Leak in Gujarat's Surat

The fire department received a call around 4:25 am, following which the workers were rushed to the hospital. Twenty-two workers are under medical treatment.

The fire department later managed to close the tanker's valve to stop the leakage, Surat Municipal Corporation's (SMC) incharge chief fire officer Basant Pareek said, PTI reported.

Two stray dogs also lost their lives in the gas leak, the SMC said, according to the report.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took to Twitter to express his condolences.“Many people have unfortunately died due to gas leak in Surat. May the departed souls rest in peace and their kin get the strength to bear this. I also pray for the well-being of those who have fallen ill in this incident,” he wrote.