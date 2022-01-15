Rajdhani Express Rams Into a Pillar in Gujarat, Foul Play Suspected

"The Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Rajdhani Express train hit the cement pillar placed on the railway track close to Atul station near Valsad. After being hit by the train, the pillar got pushed off the track. The incident did not affect the train as it moved on and no passenger was hurt. The loco pilot immediately informed Atul railway station personnel about it."

An official of Valsad rural police station, as told to PTI.