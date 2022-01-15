Rajdhani Express Rams Into a Pillar in Gujarat, Foul Play Suspected

The police said that no one was hurt in the incident. However, they suspect that the pillar was deliberately placed on the railway tracks near Valsad to derail the train.
The Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express en route to Delhi rammed into a cement pillar near Valsad in south Gujarat at around 7:10 PM, on Friday, 15 January. The police said that no one was hurt in the incident. However, they suspect that the pillar was deliberately placed on the railway tracks near Valsad to derail the train. The incident is under investigation.
"Some unknown people had placed the cement pillar on the track. The train hit the pillar, after which the train manager immediately informed the local station master," Rajkumar Pandian, Range, IG of Surat, told PTI.
(With inputs from PTI.)
