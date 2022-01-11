Karnataka: Upset Over Rejection of Loan Application, Man Sets Bank on Fire

A man allegedly set a bank office on fire in Karnataka’s Haveri after his application for a loan was rejected.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
A 33-year-old man allegedly set a bank office on fire in Karnataka’s Haveri district on Saturday, 8 January, after his application for a loan was rejected.
The accused has been identified as Wasim Hazaratsab Mulla, a resident of Rattihalli town.
Mulla had reportedly submitted an application to avail a loan from the Canara Bank branch in Hedugonda village.
The bank rejected his application as his CIBIL score was low.
Mulla reached the bank’s branch late on Saturday night and spilt petrol inside the office. He then set the office on fire.
Police were alerted after a passer-by noticed the smoke and informed the cops and fire service personnel.
The fire damage was worth Rs 12 lakh. Five computers, fans, lights, passbook printer, cash counting machine, documents, CCTVs, and cash counters were destroyed in the blaze.
The accused was arrested and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.
(With inputs from India Today.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)