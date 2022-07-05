Prophet Row: Man Flees Nagpur After Threats Over Post Supporting Nupur Sharma

A 22-year-old man in Nagpur's Wardhaman Nagar reportedly received threat calls after he put out a post supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Instagram on 14 June.

On 17 June, after some people reached his residence to threaten him, he left Nagpur with his family.

This comes on the heels of Kanhaiya Lal and Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe's murder in Udaipur and Amravati over posts supporting Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

According to Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, the police is taking full responsibility of the family's security and is looking into the incident.