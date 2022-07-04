Amravati Murder: Police Slap UAPA Sections on All Accused; NIA To Take Over Case

The alleged mastermind of Kolhe’s cold-blooded murder, Irfan Khan was arrested on Saturday, 2 July and produced before a magistrate court the following day, which remanded him to police custody still 7 July.

The Indian Express reported that Neelima Araj, senior inspector of Kotwali city police, told the magistrate of Khan being the prime instigator in the matter, and that the police required the recovery of Khan’s mobile phone, vehicles, and details of his bank account used to run the helpline of Khan’s NGO, Rahebar.

Arguing for Khan, advocates Murtuza Azad and Wasim Shaikh said that Khan was a social worker who helped people during the COVID-19 pandemic. “He was not at the spot and has nothing to do with the crime. His custodial interrogation is not required,” said Azad.