'Not Opportune Time To Talk About Resuming Tourist Visas to Chinese': MEA

Meanwhile, speaking about Indian students who have not been able to go back for studies to China, Bagchi stated that during the last visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had himself mentioned that the issue had been taken up.

He said, “We have requested them to look at the difficulties that students in India are facing. We have not had an update since then on this issue. This is an issue we are focussed on,” PTI reported.

On students from other countries like Sri Lanka being reportedly allowed to return to China, Bagchi said, “I don’t want to speculate, we are concerned about students in India and on that we don’t have any movement yet. If the Chinese are looking at options on how they can get students in, I sincerely hope Indian students will also benefit from those mechanisms.”