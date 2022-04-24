J&K: Blast Near PM Narendra Modi's Rally Venue Ahead of His Visit, Probe On

On the day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first official visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the central government scrapped Article 370 in August 2019, the police said on Sunday, 24 April, that the people of Lalian village in the Bishnah area in Jammu have reported a suspected case of a blast.

"A suspected blast was reported by villagers in open agricultural land in Lalian village, Bishnah, Jammu," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, according to ANI news agency.

An investigation has already been launched.