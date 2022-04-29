India Sees Slight Rise in COVID-19 With 3,377 New Cases, 60 Deaths

Amid a surge in COVID-19 in the country, India on Friday, 29 April, reported 3,377 fresh cases and 60 deaths due to the disease.
(Photo: The Quint)
The number of active cases in the country stands at 17,801.
On Thursday, 3,303 new COVID-19 cases were recorded.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
