'Ties Like Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao': Raut as Fadnavis Says Sena-BJP 'Not Enemies'

Amid speculations of a possible reunion of the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra, following reports of cracks in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Sena's national spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday, 5 July, said that the Sena-BJP relation is not like India-Pakistan but are more like that of Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao.
Raut was indicating to the divorce of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife, Kiran Rao, who recently announced an "amicable" separation.
The prediction of the Sena-BJP reunion has surfaced amid a visible rift in the MVA that comprises the Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Congress.
Raut was commenting on former Maaharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' remark saying the two "weren't enemies".
Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Fadnavis on Sunday, 4 July, when asked about a possible reunion of the two parties, said that the two "weren't enemies".
Fadnavis' comments and Raut's reactions came just ahead of the monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly that kicked off on Monday.
Maharashtra BJP President Chandrakant Patil, addressing reporters outside the Assembly, however, said that Fadnavis' comments don't mean the former allies will reunite.
Speculations have been rife of a possible reunion of the former allies who turned bitter following the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.
The speculations gained momentum after a "private meeting" was reportedly held between Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi while he was leading an MVA delegation to meet him at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.
The rift in the MVA was out in the open after the Congress snubbed NCP chief Sharad Pawar by declaring that it will go solo in all future polls in the state. The party is also contesting the upcoming local body polls in the state.
