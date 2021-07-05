'Were Never Enemies': Fadnavis on Potential BJP-Shiv Sena Reunion

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who usually stands on the offensive against the ruling alliance in the state, on Sunday, 4 July, said that the BJP and Shiv Sena were “never enemies”, though there might be ideological and political differences.

This comes amid speculations of a rift within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state. However, the ruling alliance consisting of the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Congress, has consistently tried to dispel such rumours.

Fadnavis, on being asked by reporters whether there is a possibility of the two former allies coming together, said an "appropriate decision" will be taken as per the prevailing situation.