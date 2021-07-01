Maharashtra Government Faces No Threat: Shiv Sena Hits Out at BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The meeting between Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again given rise to speculations about the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and how long it will last its tenure. Amid such speculations, meetings among MVA government’s ministers and political leaders have increased.
However, through the editorial in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut on Thursday, 1 July, has clarified the current situation.
He added, "A greater self-confidence can also be seen in the chief minister. Moreover, senior Congress leaders’ self-confidence too has found high ground. All of MVA’s three parties are enduring attacks from the BJP, like Lord Krishna’s chariot through Kurukshetra bearing all arrows and attacks.”
The important thing to note is that hints of what went down in Thackeray’s meeting with Modi, are given through today’s editorial.
Raut wrote, “What could have been discussed in Thackeray-Modi meeting that all of the media raced around mentioning formation of a new government? One thing that Thacekray surely would have discussed is that the responsibility of the present political equation in the state lies with the BJP."
Explaining that no amount of pressure from the Centre will have an effect on the states, Raut said, “The opposition of the state is trying to create a stir by setting central investigative agencies after some ministers, MLAs, and entrepreneurs sympathetic to the government of Maharashtra."
He added, "Without relenting to such pressure, the only option the ruling party has is to retaliate. Recently, enforcement directorate (ED) had sent a notice to Pawar in a separate case, when Pawar came out on the road to go to the ED office. The atmosphere of Maharashtra was heated then.”
It added, "Maharashtra, already facing COVID-19, economic crisis, unemployment, and natural calamities, has to see ED or CBI’s attempts as another ‘Sultani’ crisis and retaliate accordingly. Mamata Banerjee also fought with this ‘Sultanshahi’ in the same way and won. Maharashtra also has to choose the same path.”
