Maharashtra Government Faces No Threat: Shiv Sena Hits Out at BJP

The meeting between Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again given rise to speculations about the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and how long it will last its tenure. Amid such speculations, meetings among MVA government’s ministers and political leaders have increased.

However, through the editorial in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana, Sanjay Raut on Thursday, 1 July, has clarified the current situation.