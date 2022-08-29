‘No Intentional Hacking Attempt’: Akasa Air After Suffering User Data Breach

In a communication posted on its website, the airline said a temporary technical configuration error related to its login and sign-up service was reported on 25 August.

"As a result, some Akasa Air registered user information limited to names, gender, e-mail addresses and phone numbers may have been viewed by unauthorised individuals.

"We can confirm to you that aside from the above details, no travel-related information, travel records or payment information was compromised," it said.