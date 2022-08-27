‘I’d Never Allow My Sister To Be Pilot’: Women Pilots Face Everyday Sexism

*All names have been changed to protect the identities of the women pilots

"If I had a sister, I would never let her become a pilot. How will she manage the late nights and being away from home for a long time?"

On her first day as a First Officer for a leading airline in India, 35-year-old Nikita was ready to face some questions and ignore a few raised eyebrows. But she did not expect the above comment from the nearly 40-year-old captain of the flight.

"I felt my skin crawling," Nikita* tells The Quint, recalling how she remembers the feeling to date – five whole years after she began flying as a commercial pilot.