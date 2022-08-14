Business Magnate Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Passes Away; 'Saddening,' Says PM Modi
He was the promoter of Akasa Air and Star Health & Allied Insurance.
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away at the age of 62 in Mumbai, on the morning of Sunday, 14 August.
Jhunjhunwala owned Akasa Air, which launched operations on 12 August.
The investor was brought to the Candy Breach Hospital at 6:45 am where he was declared dead, according to News 18. He was suffering from multiple health issues including kidney ailments and had been discharged from the hospital a few weeks ago.
Jhunjhunwala, who was also the promoter of Star Health & Allied Insurance, was reported to have a net worth of over USD 5 billion.
Meanwhile, condoling the business magnate's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world."
"He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers," the Prime Minister added.
The magnate had teamed up with ex-Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube and former IndiGo head Aditya Ghosh, to to set up India's newest budget carrier Akasa air.
The airline began commercial operations this month with a maiden flight from the financial capital of Mumbai to the city of Ahmedabad.
Born in 1960, he grew up in Mumbai, where his father was posted as an Income Tax Officer and graduated from Sydenham College in 1985, after which he joined the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
(This is a developing story. More details will added soon.)
(With inputs from News 18)
