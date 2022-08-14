Business Magnate Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Passes Away; 'Saddening,' Says PM Modi

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away at the age of 62 in Mumbai, on the morning of Sunday, 14 August.

Jhunjhunwala owned Akasa Air, which launched operations on 12 August.

The investor was brought to the Candy Breach Hospital at 6:45 am where he was declared dead, according to News 18. He was suffering from multiple health issues including kidney ailments and had been discharged from the hospital a few weeks ago.

Jhunjhunwala, who was also the promoter of Star Health & Allied Insurance, was reported to have a net worth of over USD 5 billion.

Meanwhile, condoling the business magnate's death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world."