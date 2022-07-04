ADVERTISEMENT

Uniforms for Akasa Air Crew Made Out of Recycled Fabric Get Praised on Twitter

Orange is the new black!

In a time when more and more brands are taking steps towards becoming eco-friendly and sustainable, the newly established Akasa Air's uniforms are adding to the initiative.

According to the airline's official Twitter handle, the uniforms of the crew are made out of recycled polyester fabric. The fabric is obtained from pet bottle plastic which is in turn comes from marine waste. The uniforms are orange and black in colour, and some photos have been shared by the airline too.

Netizens couldn't stop praising how eco-friendly the outfits were, but most of them were impressed by the choice of footwear: sneakers. They spoke about how the shoes would provide more comfort and efficiency compared to formal shoes or heels. Here are some reactions:

What do you think of this outfit?

