Nitish Kumar Resigns As Bihar CM: How Numbers Stack Up In Assembly Now

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar resigned as Bihar Chief Minister on Sunday, 28 January, ending the 'Mahagathbandhan' which came to power along with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress, and Left parties two years ago.

The JD(U) had contested the most recent Bihar assembly elections in 2020 in alliance with the BJP. After the elections, the RJD emerged as the largest party, with 75 seats. The BJP had won 74 seats while JD(U) had bagged 43 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. Then, in 2022, Kumar had snapped ties with the BJP and formed the government as a 'Mahagatbandhan’, which he has now ended and returned to join hands with the BJP.

Kumar is set to become CM again, but this time as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).