'Aya Ram, Gaya Ram...': Mallikarjun Kharge on Nitish's Exit From Mahagathbandhan

Hours after Janata Dal United (JD(U)) president Nitish Kumar stepped down from the post of Bihar chief minister on Sunday, 28 January, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party knew about the move but did not say anything to keep the INDIA alliance intact.

He said that there are many people like "Aya Ram, Gaya Ram" in the country. Kharge posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"Earlier him (Nitish Kumar) and us were fighting together. When I talked to Lalu (Prasad Yadav) Ji and Tejashwi (Yadav), they also said that Nitish is going. If he wanted to stay, he would have stayed but he wanted to go. And we already knew this. But, to keep the INDIA Alliance intact, we did not say anything."

Kharge added that the information about Nitish's exit was already provided to the Congress by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.