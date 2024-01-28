'Aya Ram, Gaya Ram...': Mallikarjun Kharge on Nitish's Exit From Mahagathbandhan

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the media with opposition leaders.
Hours after Janata Dal United (JD(U)) president Nitish Kumar stepped down from the post of Bihar chief minister on Sunday, 28 January, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the party knew about the move but did not say anything to keep the INDIA alliance intact.
He said that there are many people like "Aya Ram, Gaya Ram" in the country. Kharge posted on X (formerly Twitter):
"Earlier him (Nitish Kumar) and us were fighting together. When I talked to Lalu (Prasad Yadav) Ji and Tejashwi (Yadav), they also said that Nitish is going. If he wanted to stay, he would have stayed but he wanted to go. And we already knew this. But, to keep the INDIA Alliance intact, we did not say anything."
Kharge added that the information about Nitish's exit was already provided to the Congress by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav.
Meanwhile, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav wrote a cryptic post on X, taking an apparent dig at Nitish Kumar:
JD(U) leader KC Tyagi on Sunday said, "There were issues with RJD locally but the INDIA alliance will fall due to the Congress's adamant attitude. They will not be able to ally with AAP, TMC and they will face issues in Maharashtra. After the meeting in Patna, they vanished for four months. Same happened after the Mumbai and Bengaluru meetings."
On the other hand, Patna BJP MP and former Union Minister Ravis Shankar Prasad said, "If the main man (Nitish Kumar) behind this alliance says so, then there was no future (for INDIA alliance). There is no vacancy for the Prime Ministerial post. BJP will have a historic win in Lok Sabha polls and in Bihar we will win the whole 40 seats."
Former Bihar deputy CM and BJP leader Sushil Modi also told news agency ANI, "We welcome Nitish Kumar's decision. We knew that the RJD-JDU alliance was an unnatural alliance and would not last long. We are happy and now JDU And BJP will together form the government. I hope that the new government will be formed in the next 2-3 hours."
