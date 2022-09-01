NIA Announces Rs 25 Lakh Reward on Fugitive Gangster Dawood Ibrahim

The National Investigation Agency has announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, an official said on Thursday, 1 September.

Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, designated a global terrorist by the United Nations, runs an international terrorist network, namely D-Company, with his close associates like Anees Ibrahim Shaikh, Chhota Shakeel, Javed Chikhna and Tiger Memon, among others.