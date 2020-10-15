Kerala Gold Smuggling Case Accused Linked to Dawood Gang: NIA 

The gold smuggling case first surfaced when PS Sarith, a former employee of the UAE Consulate in Kochi, was arrested by the Customs Department on 5 July when he was allegedly facilitating the smuggling of 30 kg gold in a diplomatic baggage from Dubai to Thiruvananthapuram.

The case became murkier when Swapna Suresh, a former employee of the UAE Consulate and later employed with the Kerala IT Department, came into the picture. Her links allegedly stretched to the chief minister as she had links to M Sivasankar, Kerala's senior IAS official and secretary to Pinarayi Vijayan. She later revealed that Sivasankar was her mentor.

Vijayan first removed Sivasankar from the post of his secretary and also the State IT secretary, and later suspended him from service.

Suresh and her alleged accomplice Sandip Nair were arrested from Bengaluru five days later. A multi-agency team started probing the case and 30 people were arrested.

Besides the NIA, ED, DRI, Customs and Income Tax are also part of the investigation. The ED has also questioned Kerala Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel in connection with the alleged import of holy books and dry dates.