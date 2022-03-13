Union Min Narayan Rane's Sons Booked for Linking Sharad Pawar to Dawood Ibrahim

Narayan Rane and Nitesh Rane.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@zindashahid)
A case has been registered against Union minister Narayan Rane's sons Nitesh Rane and Nilesh Rane at Mumbai's Azad Maidan police station on Sunday, 13 March, The Times of India reported.
They are both Members of the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra, belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party.
"A case has been filed against me & my brother over the statement I made. If MVA & Pawar Ji,have so much love for Dawood Ibrahim,then they should remove Gandhi ji's photo from their cabin & put up Dawood's photo. Cases being filed against us as we exposed MVA government", Nitesh Rane said, while addressing the media.
Nationalist Congress Party leader Suraj Chavan had filed the case, alleging that Nilesh Rane linked party chief Sharad Pawar to Dawood Ibrahim.
"Why isn't Sharad Pawar asking Nawab Malik to resign? Is there any connection of Pawar to Dawood? I suspect that Sharad Pawar is Dawood's man in Maharashtra," Nilesh Rane had said in a press conference.
Narayan Rane is a Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)