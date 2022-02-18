ED Arrests Dawood’s Brother Iqbal Kaskar in Money Laundering Case: Report

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Friday, 18 February, arrested Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar in relation to a money laundering case against Ibrahim from Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.
Iqbal Kaskar has been behind bars since 2017, when he was proven guilty in three cases of extortion under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).
The money-laundering case against Dawood Ibrahim is based on a recent complaint filed with the ED by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), implicating Ibrahim, Iqbal Mirchi, Chhota Shakeel, Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar, and Javed Chikna.
Iqbal Kaskar's premises were raided by the ED earlier as a part of its search operations in the case, along with the residences of Chhota Shakeel’s brother-in-law Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit and Haseena Parkar’s son.
The money laundering is purported to have funded terror activities against India via multiple hawala exchanges.
(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)