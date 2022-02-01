From Dharavi Protests to IPL Auction List, News You Missed During Budget 2022

A day after students staged a huge protest near the residence of Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad in Mumbai, YouTuber and social media influencer Vikas Fhatak, popularly known as ‘Hindustani Bhau’, was arrested by the Dharavi Police for allegedly instigating students.

Hundreds of students from Dharavi protested against the Maharashtra government's decision to conduct offline exams for Classes 10 to 12, and they demanded that the exams be conducted online amid the Omicron surge.