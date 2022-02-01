ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra Relaxes COVID-19 Curbs In Some Districts: What Are The New Rules?

The guidelines came to effect from early hours of 1 February, Tuesday and shall remain in place until further orders

Kathakali Dutta
Published
F.A.Q
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Maharashtra government has on 31 January, Monday, announced new COVID guidelines and relaxation of COVID curbs in certain districts.</p></div>
i

The Maharashtra government has on 31 January, Monday, announced new COVID guidelines and relaxation of COVID curbs in certain districts. These guidelines came to effect from the early hours of 1 February, Tuesday and shall remain in place until further orders.

Which districts will be considered? Can public places operate? Here is all you need to know:

Which districts will have new COVID guidelines?

All districts where the eligible population (18 years and above) have been vaccinated in the following manner, shall have relaxations in COVID-19 guidelines:

  • 90 percent or more, vaccinated with first dose.

  • 70 percent or more, vaccinated with both doses.

How will these districts be identified?

A vaccination list will be updated on a weekly basis and the criteria for selection of districts shall be checked periodically.

These districts will be mentioned in Annexure A.

Also Read

Health Min's New COVID Treatment Guidelines: What Do They Say About Steroids?

Health Min's New COVID Treatment Guidelines: What Do They Say About Steroids?
ADVERTISEMENT

Will there be night curfews for districts mentioned in Annexure A?

The night curfews from 11pm to 5am may be withdrawn by the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMA) under information to State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMA).

Will public places operate for districts mentioned in Annexure A?

Public places such as the following will operate at 50 percent capacities:

  • Amusement parks

  • Swimming polls/Water parks

  • Restaurants (as per timings mentioned by DDMA)

  • Theaters (as per timings mentioned by DDMA)

  • Bhajans

  • Local/Cultural/Folk programmes

However, the following public places will operate at fixed timings set by the local authorities:

  • Beaches

  • Gardens

  • Parks

Can people attend marriages and funerals?

There is no limit in the number of people who can attend funerals.

For marriages, districts mentioned in Annexure A may invite guests up to 25 percent of the capacity of the venue or a maximum of 200 people, whichever is less.

Also Read

Maharashtra Reports 103 COVID-Related Deaths, Highest Since 6 October 2021

Maharashtra Reports 103 COVID-Related Deaths, Highest Since 6 October 2021

Can people attend sports events?

For districts mentioned in Annexure A, sports events can be attended with the following restrictions:

  • The maximum capacity should be 25 percent.

  • The capacity will be considered based on sitting arrangement.

  • Standing and moveable crowd should be avoided.

What are the guidelines for tourists and tourist places?

All tourist places in the states shall remain open at regular timings. However the following must be considered:

  • Ticketing must be done online.

  • All visitors must be fully vaccinated.

  • Controlling authorities must impose reasonable restrictions on the number of people.

Which places can operate throughout the state?

The following places can operate throughout the state:

  • National Parks

  • Safaris

  • Tourist spots

  • Spa (at 50 percent)

  • Funeral places (no limit on number of people)

Also Read

Third Wave and the Indian Government's Confusing Guidelines About COVID Testing

Third Wave and the Indian Government's Confusing Guidelines About COVID Testing

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT