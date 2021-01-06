New Evidence of Airborne Spread of Coronavirus From CSIR Labs  

A new study by the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, and the CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTech), Chandigarh, has looked at the extent of an airborne spread of the novel coronavirus and found that the risk can be mitigated if the necessary precautions are followed.

The research, based on data collected from hospitals in the two cities, found that the risk of exposure in closed rooms through airborne transmission was higher if more infected people were present, but that in normal circumstances, the virus was not found more than four feet from the infected person, The Indian Express reported.