With New Vaccine, Indian Economy to Recover By 5.4% By FY21-22: WB

India's economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic is forecast to crater by 9.6 percent during the current financial year but can recover by 5.4 percent next financial year if there is widespread vaccination against the disease and it is contained, the World Bank reported on Tuesday, 5 January.

The Bank's Global Economic Prospects Report said that the optimistic forecast for 2021-22 "assumes that a vaccine will be distributed on a large scale in the region starting the second half of 2021 and that there is no widespread resurgence in infections".

About the economy's contraction, the report said, "In India, the pandemic hit the economy at a time when growth was already decelerating" and "the estimated contraction of the economy by 9.6 percent during 2020-21 reflects "a sharp drop in household spending and private investment".